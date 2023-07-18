House probes burning of oil-theft vessel, environmental impact

In a resolution reached on Tuesday, July 17, 2023, the House unanimously agreed to initiate an investigation into the content of the vessel, which was set ablaze following its arrest.

The motion to investigate the vessel's contents and the circumstances surrounding its destruction was moved on the floor of the House by Thomas Ereyitomi, the representative of Warri Federal Constituency.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, Ereyitomi condemned the burning of the vessel and highlighted the potential consequences on the fragile ecosystem of the Niger Delta region.

According to Ereyitomi's statement during the motion, the MT TURA II vessel was carrying a staggering 150,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil at the time of its arrest.

This revelation raised serious environmental alarm bells, as the burning of such vessels laden with stolen crude oil can exacerbate the already devastating impacts of oil exploration on the Niger Delta's well-endowed ecosystem.

The Niger Delta region has long been plagued by the negative effects of oil exploration, and the livelihoods of its people, who predominantly rely on fishing, have been severely affected. Setting ablaze vessels carrying stolen crude oil not only poses a risk to the environment but also puts the Niger Delta communities' sustenance and overall wellbeing at further risk.

To address the issue effectively, the House of Representatives decided to establish an ad hoc committee that will undertake a thorough investigation into the content of the MT TURA II vessel. The committee's mandate is to uncover the extent of environmental damage caused by the vessel's destruction and identify measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In addition to the investigative committee, the House urged the security agencies of the Federal Government to halt the practice of setting ablaze vessels laden with stolen crude oil. This move aims to curtail the potential negative impact on the delicate ecosystem of the Niger Delta and safeguard the wellbeing of its people.

