Fayose describes Peter Obi as chronic cancer to PDP chances in 2023

Fayose believes that Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party would affect the main opposition party’s chances in the forthcoming election.

The former governor aired his opinion about the presidential candidates when he appeared on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’, on Thursday night.

Even though he believes the LP candidate can’t gather 25% of the total votes required, Fayose maintained that Obi is a danger to watch out for in the election.

According to him, with Obi in the race, the PDP would not be able to win in the South-east and the South-west regions.

He said, “I am a PDP member; I’m a leader in this party, but I’ve always said to you; you can’t survive storm if you hide the truth. Obi is a danger to watch out for. I don’t believe Obi will make 25% in two-thirds in 24 states. I don’t believe Obi will make 25%. I am not against Obi, I love him and he’s a very vibrant leader.

But let me now say, Obi is more of a chronic cancer to the PDP. There’s no denying. Let me give you my analysis. In the South-West here, people might not like to hear that, they might say Fayose is this; I don’t see how the PDP will win in the South-West. Anybody deceiving us can continue to deceive us. I don’t see how the PDP will win in the South-East. The South-South will be a combination of all interests.”

The PDP chieftain further explained that the votes would split in the northern region because of Kwankwaso.

He said Kwankwaso would make winning the North-East difficult for the PDP in the region.

“Let me now come back to the key states of the North. Without deceiving ourselves, there’s so much work to be done in the North-Central. Both the PDP and the APC have picked no candidate either as president or vice president in the North-West, which is Kaduna and so forth, leaving the North-East.

“The NE is where you have the candidate of the APC, and Yobe and Borno, and so on. We give Adamawa State to our party. But don’t forget there’s another Kwankwaso who is a semi-cancer, that can equally upstage figures in the North. Even if they want to support us in the North, it’s not that the PDP will be running with the votes there,” he said.