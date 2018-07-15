news

INEC has commenced announcement of results from the Ekiti governorship election.

The Ekiti governorship election was a two-horse race between Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the APC and Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka of the PDP.

Incumbent Governor Ayodele Fayose was backing Eleka, his deputy, to succeed him.

On Saturday night, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) ordered a shutdown of Ekiti Broadcasting Service after Fayose declared Eleka winner of the election on the station.

Here are the results of the Ekiti election by local governments, from the various returning officers in the 16 local governments in the State.

From the results, the APC is beating Fayose in his local government of Irepodun-Ifelodun.

*Pulse will keep updating the results as INEC announces them.

Ilejemeje

Number of Registered Voters- 1508

Total no of Accredited Voters -8388

APC - 4153

PDP- 3937

Irepodun-Ifelodun

Number of Registered Voters - 66,162

Accredited Voters - 28306

APC- 13869

PDP- 11456

Ido- Osi

Total No of Registered Voters- 53176

Total no of Accredited Voters- 25325

APC- 12342

PDP- 11145

Oye

Total no of Registered voters - 60428

Total no of Accredited Voters- 28190

APC- 14995

PDP- 11271

Efon-Alaaye

Total no of Registered Voters - 26838

Total no of Accredited Voters - 10950

APC- 5028

PDP- 5192

Moba

Total no of Registered Voters-48523

Total no of Accredited Voters- 21313

APC- 11837

PDP- 8520

Ijero

Total no of Registered Voters- 59300

Total no of Accredited Voters- 27527

APC- 14192

PDP- 11077

Gbonyin

Total no of Registered Voters- 49951

Total no of Accredited Voters- 20846

APC = 11,498

PDP = 8,027

Emure

Total no of Registered Voters- 33459

Total no of Accredited Voters- 15002

APC- 7048

PDP- 7121

Ikere

Total no of Registered voters- 61864

Total no of Accredited voters- 30781

APC- 11515

PDP- 17183

Ekiti West

Total no of Registered voters- 53712

Total no of Accredited voters-

24478 APC- 12648

PDP- 10137

Ikole

Total no of Registered voters- 63962

Total no of accredited voters- 31230

APC- 14522

PDP- 13961

Ise-Orun

Total no of Registered voters- 42093

Total no of Accredited Voters- 19368

APC- 11908

PDP- 6297

Ekiti East

Total no of Registered Voters- 56054

Total no of Accredited Voters- 26196

APC- 12778

PDP- 11564

Ekiti South-West

Total no of Registered Voters- 50598

Total no of Accredited voters- 22271

APC- 11015

PDP- 8423

Ado-Ekiti

Total Registered voters- 167657

Total no of Accredited voters- 66690

APC- 28111

PDP- 32810