Dr John Kayode Fayemi of the APC is leading Olusola Eleka of the PDP as INEC commences announcement of results from Ekiti governorship election.
The Ekiti governorship election was a two-horse race between Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the APC and Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka of the PDP.
Incumbent Governor Ayodele Fayose was backing Eleka, his deputy, to succeed him.
On Saturday night, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) ordered a shutdown of Ekiti Broadcasting Service after Fayose declared Eleka winner of the election on the station.
Here are the results of the Ekiti election by local governments, from the various returning officers in the 16 local governments in the State.
From the results, the APC is beating Fayose in his local government of Irepodun-Ifelodun.
*Pulse will keep updating the results as INEC announces them.
Number of Registered Voters- 1508
Total no of Accredited Voters -8388
APC - 4153
PDP- 3937
Number of Registered Voters - 66,162
Accredited Voters - 28306
APC- 13869
PDP- 11456
Total No of Registered Voters- 53176
Total no of Accredited Voters- 25325
APC- 12342
PDP- 11145
Total no of Registered voters - 60428
Total no of Accredited Voters- 28190
APC- 14995
PDP- 11271
Total no of Registered Voters - 26838
Total no of Accredited Voters - 10950
APC- 5028
PDP- 5192
Total no of Registered Voters-48523
Total no of Accredited Voters- 21313
APC- 11837
PDP- 8520
Total no of Registered Voters- 59300
Total no of Accredited Voters- 27527
APC- 14192
PDP- 11077
Total no of Registered Voters- 49951
Total no of Accredited Voters- 20846
APC = 11,498
PDP = 8,027
Total no of Registered Voters- 33459
Total no of Accredited Voters- 15002
APC- 7048
PDP- 7121
Total no of Registered voters- 61864
Total no of Accredited voters- 30781
APC- 11515
PDP- 17183
Total no of Registered voters- 53712
Total no of Accredited voters-
24478 APC- 12648
PDP- 10137
Total no of Registered voters- 63962
Total no of accredited voters- 31230
APC- 14522
PDP- 13961
Total no of Registered voters- 42093
Total no of Accredited Voters- 19368
APC- 11908
PDP- 6297
Total no of Registered Voters- 56054
Total no of Accredited Voters- 26196
APC- 12778
PDP- 11564
Total no of Registered Voters- 50598
Total no of Accredited voters- 22271
APC- 11015
PDP- 8423
Total Registered voters- 167657
Total no of Accredited voters- 66690
APC- 28111
PDP- 32810