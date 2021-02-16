The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation and Strategy Committee led by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday met former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Members of the committee set up in 2019 to resolve the internal crisis within the PDP arrived at the Abuja residence of Jonathan at 1:30pm and went into a closed session.

Saraki told journalists after the meeting that lasted for over one hour that it was successful, saying that Jonathan pledged his commitment and support for the advancement of PDP.

He said that the committee members were at Jonathan's residence to brief him of their mandate, plans as well as to seek his advice on how to go about it to strengthen the party, by reconciling aggrieved members.

"He gave us his views and we are very happy. He reassured all of us of his commitment to the PDP and he told us that he is still ready to offer his time, experience and resources to strengthen the party.

"That is very strong and important for us. Of course, you know there are funny issues going on but we are leaving this place very happy.

"He is also ready to work with the reconciliation committee to play his own part. That is a great step for the party," Saraki said.

He advised those disturbing Jonathan to defect to forget the thought, saying the former president remained a PDP man.

Saraki said Jonathan's pledge to work for the cause of the PDP was commendable.

"We spoke about what role former Presidents like him will play and he left us feeling very happy that yes, he will like to play that role in the PDP and help our committee to move forward," he said.

Members of the committee at the meeting were ex- Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; former governors Ibrahim Shema, Liyel Imoke and Ibrahim Dankwambo of Katsina, Cross River and Gombe States respectively.

Others were former House of Representatives leader, Mulikat Adeola-Akande.

The Committee was inaugurated to reconcile aggrieved members who left the PDP as well woo new members into the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.