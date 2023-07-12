ADVERTISEMENT
Ezekwesili hails EU for transparent Nigeria election report

Ima Elijah

Ezekwesili says EU report restored confidence in election monitoring.

Oby Ezekwesili

Ezekwesili expressed her satisfaction with the 2023 election report, which she believes reinstated trust in election monitoring worldwide.

In an official statement posted on her verified Twitter account on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the former Minister remarked that, unlike other reports on Nigeria, the Observer Mission Reports had become predictable and compromised the credibility of the electoral process.

She further stated that the report from the European Union Election Observation Mission "deviated from the prevailing global trend and restored confidence in Election Observation."

Ezekwesili wrote, "The European Union in Nigeria surprised everyone by unreservedly presenting their European Union Election Observation Mission NIGERIA 2023 Final Report, which effectively restored faith in election monitoring worldwide.

"The United Nations defines Election Observation as follows:

"Why is election observation necessary?

"Election observation plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of elections. Observers contribute to instilling public confidence in the fairness of electoral processes.

"Observation can safeguard and promote the civil and political rights of election participants. It can identify and rectify errors or weaknesses in the electoral process, even while it is ongoing. It can deter fraudulent practices or expose them if they occur.

"When observers issue positive reports, it bolsters trust in the democratic process and strengthens the legitimacy of elected governments.

"Domestic groups engaging in election observation encourage public participation in the political sphere. Following elections, observer groups' reports and recommendations can result in improvements and amendments to national laws and practices.

"Observers who closely follow global trends in election monitoring are aware that Observer Mission Reports had become formulaic and compromised the credibility of the process.

"I strongly endorse the EU Report... It did not compromise the integrity of the electoral process in any way.

"It deviated from the global trend and restored confidence in Election Observation."

