Court fines ex-presidential candidate ₦40m for seeking to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The panel held that the grievances of Owuru against the 2019 presidential election was not only strange but uncalled for.

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Owuru filed a suit seeking to stop the inauguration of the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29.

The Appellate Court ordered the politician to pay the fine of ₦10 million each to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation AGF, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and Tinubu who are 1st to 4th defendants in the suit..

Delivering judgment on behalf of a three- member panel, Justice Jamil Tukur held that Owuru embarked on gross abuse of court process by filing frivolous, vexatious and irritating suit to provoke the respondents.

The panel held that the grievances of Owuru against the 2019 presidential election was not only strange but uncalled for.

It added that because the grievances had been pursued up to Supreme Court and was dismissed for want of merit.

Justice Tukur said that the action of Owuru to resuscitate the case that died since 2019 at the Supreme Court was aimed at making the lower courts to go on collision course with supremacy of the Apex Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Owuru instituted a suit marked CA/CV/259/2023 .

He prayed the court to stop President Buhari and the AGF from inaugurating the 2023 President- elect on May 29.

Owuru who participated in the 2019 presidential poll on the platform of Hope Democratic Party (HDP) wants Buhari, AGF and INEC stopped from taking any further steps on the 2023 presidential election that produced Tinubu as winner.

He claimed to be adjudged Constitutional winner of the 2019 presidential election predicated his grouse against inauguration of Tinubu or anybody else as successor to Buhari on the ground that he is the constitutionally adjudged winner of the 2019 election and has not spent his tenure as required by law.

Among others, Owuru insisted that President Buhari has been usurping his tenure of office since 2019 because the Supreme Court has not determined his petition filed in 2019 in which he challenged the purported declaration of Buhari as the election winner.

Owuru applied for “An order of prohibitory injunction compelling Buhari, AGF and INEC, their servants, agents and privies to preserve and give due cognizance and abstain from any further undertaking or engaging in any act of usurpation of adjudged acquired Constitutional rights and mandate as winner of the 2019 presidential election."

News Agency Of Nigeria

