Ex-lawmaker believes Tinubu will positively change Nigeria’s fortunes

On his personal achievements while he was member of the House of Representatives, he said he had bequeathed unprecedented legacies during his four years tenure.

Alphonsus Komsol former House of Representatives.

Komsol, represented Shendam/Quaan-Pan/Mikang Constituency of Plateau in the 9th Assembly said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja

He said Tinubu’s ability to deliver on his mandates depended largely on the support he would receive from Nigerians and urged the populace to give him the need cooperation.

The ex-federal lawmaker who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said Tinubu’s performance would surprise many people.

He said given Tinubu’s rich political pedigree and his impressive record of achievements, Nigerians should expect a great deal of transformation from him.

“The Tinubu that I know is a great achiever in all walks of life. He is always the first among equals. He is a go-getter.

“He is a man who knows his onions. An incredible headhunter, who has an uncanny ability to select the best team that would fit into his cabinet as round pegs in round holes,” Kosmol said.

He said that with the steps taken so far taken by Tinubu in the past one month in office, he believed that unprecedented development was coming to Nigeria.

“President Tinubu is a man with the proverbial midas touch who has literally turned everything he lays his hands on into gold, be it in politics or private business, Nigeria needs his midas touch."

Komsol described Tinubu as a mentor of the mentors, elder statesman who is passionate and patriotic about Nigeria’s development and restoring its pride of place in the comity of nations.

“Look at how he transformed Lagos State’s economy and security challenges when he was the state governor.

“He made it a mini-country, now the envy of everyone. I see him replicating same at the national level seamlessly,” he said.

He said knowing that most of his constituents are rural farmers, he procured 10 trucks of fertilizer yearly and distributed them free of charge to enhance farming activities in the constituency.

Kosmol said as a lawmaker he also facilitated infrastructure to his constituency including the construction of a N500 million rural road, a N250 million Model Secondary School in Demshin, both in Shendam LGA.

“I also built and equipped a state-of-the-art ICT centre in each of the three LGAs of my constituency, and distributed over 500 motorcycles, many cars, as well as women and youth empowerment facilities.

“Throughout my four years, I offset the JAMB registration fees for JAMB candidates in my constituency and facilitated employment opportunities and scholarships for many of them in both local and foreign universities, among others,” he said.

