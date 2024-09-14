ADVERTISEMENT
Everybody in PDP nominated people to Tinubu for appointment - Wike

Nurudeen Shotayo

Wike dares any PDP member to accuse him of being a mole engaging in anti-party activities in favour of the APC government.

Tinubu's renewed hope agenda marks new beginning – Wike.
Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda marks new beginning – Wike.

This comes on the heels of recent brickbats between Wike and PDP governors over the leadership of the party in Rivers State.

The governors, under the aegis of the PDP Governors' Forum, had vowed to support Governor Siminalayi Fubara to cease the control of the party's structure in the oil-rich state.

Therefore, the forum called for a review of the party congress outcome to restore Fubara’s leadership role in the state.

In response, Wike threatened to ''put fire'' in the state of any governor who dares to truncate a legal and constitutional process of the PDP to spark a political crisis in Rivers.

Appearing on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Friday, September 13, 2024, the FCT Minister doubled down on his threat and defended his decision to be part of the APC government.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu Pulse Nigeria

Wike, the immediate past Governor of Rivers and long-time PDP member, said he supported Tinubu in the 2023 election based on justice, equity, and fairness.

He also reiterated that he notified the various organs of his party before accepting the offer to work for the President, revealing that everyone in the people nominated people for appointment in the current administration.

“Before I took this appointment, I wrote to the PDP. I wrote to PDP National; I wrote to PDP Zonal; I wrote to PDP in my state. My governor also signed a letter that I should take the appointment.

“Yes, it’s true. The zonal party wrote that I should accept. Who in the PDP did not write or nominate names to President Tinubu for appointment?

“They did. Yes! Let them come to say they did not do it. You see the problem we have in this country is that some people think they are too smart; they want to use people; I’m not that kind of person. What I want to do, I will do; what I will not do, everybody knows I won’t do it.

“I dare anybody in PDP; I dare any governor; I dare any NWC member to come on national television and say I am a mole. Let anybody come out.”

He boasted that despite his support for Tinubu, he still won the governorship and National and State Assembly elections for the PDP, which underlined his leadership role in the South-South State.

“In 2023, did I not say I won’t support you for President? Did I do it at the back? Did I not say I won’t support this, it’s not fair, it’s against equity, it’s against justice.

“Did I do it at the back? Did the PDP not win the governorship, did the PDP not win the National Assembly? Did they not win the state assembly?

“I challenge any of them, let us see in any of these states they are criticising whether they have a 100 per cent as we have. What does that tell you? Leadership,” the FCT Minister added.

