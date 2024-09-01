Go and hug transformer if you're angry I'm working for Tinubu, Wike tells critics

Wike, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, has been a lifelong member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but remains the only opposition figure in the federal cabinet controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His appointment by Tinubu has been linked to his decision to work against his party's candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election, after the fallout that trailed the latter's choice of running mate.

There have been calls from some PDP members to sanction the FCT Minister over his dalliance with the ruling party during the last election and subsequent acceptance of an offer to serve as minister under Tinubu.

Pulse Nigeria

Wike remains adamant about working for Tinubu

However, Wike has remained untroubled by the opinion of his critics, stressing on several occasions his full commitment to the success of the current administration.

Speaking at the PDP Congress in Rivers held at the party's Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Wike reiterated that he's happy to be a member of the Tinubu cabinet.

“We are fully in government. We are fully in Tinubu’s government. I have no regret about it and I will continue to be there. Anybody who is angry should go and hug the transformer,” he said.

The FCT Minister also took a swipe at his successor and estranged godson, Governor Siminalyi Fubara, as well as other PDP governors.

Reacting to the declaration of support for Fubara by the PDP Governors' Forum, Wike promised to unleash crisis in the domain of anyone who dares to wrestle the party's structure in Rivers from his grasp.

“Some governors say they will take the structure from us and give it to somebody. I hear that they have given them assurance that they will take the party from us. I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states.

"When God has given you peace, you say you don’t want peace. Whether you are in Bauchi or wherever your hands will get burnt. You will never see pace again.

“So I’ve told them, now you have started, when I will start, don’t say I’m the one that destroyed PDP, you are the one that is trying to destroy PDP.

