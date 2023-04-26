Missing governorship candidate found dead in Enugu
His lifeless body was discovered in the 9th Mile Area of Enugu State, along with his vehicle.
Udeh had been reported missing a few days ago, causing widespread concern among his supporters and the public at large.
Reports reaching us reveal that Udeh's lifeless body was discovered in the 9th Mile Area of Enugu State, along with his vehicle.
It is still unclear whether his death was the result of a kidnapping or an assassination, as newsmen wait on the state police feedback.
Dons Udeh was a prominent figure in Enugu politics and had a loyal following among his supporters.
