The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Enugu Gov-elect slams N20bn suit on NYSC over alleged conspiracy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mbah seeks a declaration from the court that he participated in the NYSC scheme.

Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah.
Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo had on Monday, upon a motion ex-parte by Mbah’s counsel, Mr Emeka Ozoani (SAN), sequel to the lawsuit stopped NYSC from disclaiming Mbah’s certificate.

In the suit, Mbah is equally seeking a declaration that he participated in the NYSC scheme vide a call-up letter number FRN/2001/800351; Lagos code LA/01/1532 and upon completion was issued certificate of National Service No. A808297.

The governor-elect also alleged that the corps conspired by fraudulent design, suppressed and misrepresented facts in supposition that his certificate of national service with number A808297 was not issued by them.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, this is a fact they know as untrue, incorrect and which act he said constitutes an act of conspiracy.

He also wants a declaration that the defendants were negligent and maliciously misrepresented facts, which facts the defendants know or ought to know as untrue and ought reasonably to have foreseen that damages would flow from such negligent misrepresentation of material facts.

An affidavit in support of the motion on notice deposed by Ms Grace Udeagha, stated among others, that Mbah, after graduating in law from the University of East London in 2000, returned to Nigeria.

She also deposed in the affidavit that as a prerequisite to practice as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Mbah applied and was admitted into the Bar Part I programme of the Nigerian Law School.

She further deposed that the plaintiff upon completing the Bar Part I exam had to wait for the Bar Part II programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That the plaintiff in view of the above was called up for the NYSC and was deployed to Lagos State, with the following particulars: Mbah Peter Ndubuisi; Call up letter No 01134613; reference No NYSC/FRN/2001/800351.

“That the plaintiff in the course of his NYSC programme aforesaid and after six months of NYSC, the Nigerian law School scheduled the commencement of the Bar Part II programme usually called Bar Finals.

“The plaintiff was offered admission to the Nigerian Law School by a letter dated June 20, 2002, the plaintiff applied to the State Director, NYSC, for deferment of NYSC year 2001/2002.

“Pursuant to paragraph 12 the NYSC directorate headquarters vide Ref: NYSC/DHQ/CM/M/27 approved the plaintiff’s application for deferment of NYSC Ref: LA/01/1532 of Aug.6, 2002.

“That the plaintiff upon completion of his NYSC service, was issued the NYSC certificate No. A808297 dated Jan.6, 2003, certifying that he completed the one year of NYSC from Jan.7, 2002 to Jan.6 ”.

ADVERTISEMENT

No date has been fixed to hear the motion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Family mourns passing of FCMB founder Subomi Balogun

Family mourns passing of FCMB founder Subomi Balogun

Buhari, 5 other country leaders to inaugurate Dangote Refinery

Buhari, 5 other country leaders to inaugurate Dangote Refinery

Kwankwaso, Kabir Yusuf arrive Lagos for Dangote Refinery’s launch

Kwankwaso, Kabir Yusuf arrive Lagos for Dangote Refinery’s launch

50 years ago, Gowon created NYSC to stop another civil war

50 years ago, Gowon created NYSC to stop another civil war

Lalong urges incoming administration not to abandon ongoing projects in Plateau

Lalong urges incoming administration not to abandon ongoing projects in Plateau

Enugu Gov-elect slams N20bn suit on NYSC over alleged conspiracy

Enugu Gov-elect slams N20bn suit on NYSC over alleged conspiracy

Plateau killings: Obi proposes solution to ethnic, religious divide

Plateau killings: Obi proposes solution to ethnic, religious divide

Police arrest Delta woman allegedly trading in AK-47 bullets

Police arrest Delta woman allegedly trading in AK-47 bullets

Lagos Eko Rice hits major markets in June

Lagos Eko Rice hits major markets in June

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Julius Abure and other suspended Labour Party leaders are back in office [Labour Party]

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration