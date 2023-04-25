The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Enugu Gov-Elect, Mbah, inaugurates 60-man transition committee

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the committee would be chaired by Ike Chioke, an engineer, renowned investment banker, and Group Managing Director of Afrinvest (West Africa) Ltd.

Peter Mbah, Enugu State Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate.
Peter Mbah, Enugu State Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Enugu and issued by the head of the Peter Mbah Media Office, Dan Nwomeh.

According to him, the committee includes internationally-recognised technocrats, good governance, transparency and accountability advocates, financial and management experts, entrepreneurs, as well as tech and innovation specialists.

The Governor-elect said the Transition Committee would help articulate and fine-tune the incoming administration’s implementable and impactful development plan” when it assumed office in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Transition Committee members, would also streamline the State development plan in line with my “Social Charter” with Ndi Enugu.

“The Charter aims at repositioning the state as one of the top three states in Nigeria in terms of Gross Domestic Product per capita, while addressing poverty, unemployment, and insecurity,” Mbah said.

He added that the committee would be chaired by Ike Chioke, an engineer, renowned investment banker, and Group Managing Director of Afrinvest (West Africa) Ltd.

Other committee members are the Country Director of DAI Nigeria, an international development company, Dr Joe Abah; the Managing Director of United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UK-NIAF), Prof Chidi Onyia.

Others are the former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo; Prof Joy Ezeilo, former Inspector General of Police, Ogbonnaya Onovo and a Executive Director at First Bank, Mrs Christy Okoye among other notable Nigerians.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ghanaian capital takes over as UNESCO’s 2023 World Book Capital

Ghanaian capital takes over as UNESCO’s 2023 World Book Capital

Crisis in Taraba APC as party suspends senator-elect over anti-party activities

Crisis in Taraba APC as party suspends senator-elect over anti-party activities

Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerian women, diplomatic corps for successful tenure

Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerian women, diplomatic corps for successful tenure

Abia School of Nursing and Midwifery, cheapest in Nigeria – Ikpeazu

Abia School of Nursing and Midwifery, cheapest in Nigeria – Ikpeazu

Enugu Gov-Elect, Mbah, inaugurates 60-man transition committee

Enugu Gov-Elect, Mbah, inaugurates 60-man transition committee

Gov. Bagudu mourns 4 accident victims

Gov. Bagudu mourns 4 accident victims

Buhari mourns retired Gen. Sa’id

Buhari mourns retired Gen. Sa’id

I am strong and ready to work - Tinubu

I am strong and ready to work - Tinubu

Bayelsa Federal Commissioner abducted by gunmen

Bayelsa Federal Commissioner abducted by gunmen

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State (top left) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (top right) both won re-elections for another four years in office; while Abba Yusuf of Kano State (bottom left) and Alex Otti of Abia State (bottom right) won their first elections as governors

How APC, LP, NNPP, PDP shared 28 states in 2023 governorship elections

Peter Obi.

I agree with Buhari on what Nigerian youths need to do - Peter Obi

Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

I won’t give up until I reclaim your mandate - Obi assures his supporters

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle.

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle