Èmi Lọ Kàn: Orji-Uzo Kalu borrows Tinubu's words for Senate President bid

Senator Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, revealed this while fielding questions from journalists, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, calling on Nigerians to pray for him.

In his words: "The first name will be team Nigeria, the last name Nigeria, and the middle name team Nigeria remember.

"I'm the only governor who have never changed my phone since I became governor 22 years ago 24 years ago is the same MTN I have is what I'm having.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I never changed it and I I'll be willing to see maintain that telephone number after answer to all my calls. I'm not going to switch on my phones because I'm made senate president, no. But I'm hoping that Nigerian people will pray for me to be senate president because, it is my turn."

What you should know: Two weeks ago, Kalu revealed that his mobile phone was stolen while he was collecting his Certificate of Return at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. READ FULL STORY