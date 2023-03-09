Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event

Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, has revealed that his mobile phone was stolen while he was collecting his Certificate of Return at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.
On Thursday, March 09, 2023, he made a post on his verified Facebook page containing the disclosure.
In his words: "During the collection of Certificate of Return at International Conference Centre Abuja, my cell phone with MTN and Glo lines were stolen by a yet-to-be-identified person(s). My network providers have been duly informed. Please don’t hesitate to provide any useful information.”
The ex-governor of Abia State cautioned the public to be cautious of any unlawful actions related to his phone and contact information.
