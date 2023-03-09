ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event

Ima Elijah

"...my cell phone with MTN and Glo lines were stolen..."

Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.
Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.

Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, has revealed that his mobile phone was stolen while he was collecting his Certificate of Return at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Recommended articles

On Thursday, March 09, 2023, he made a post on his verified Facebook page containing the disclosure.

In his words: "During the collection of Certificate of Return at International Conference Centre Abuja, my cell phone with MTN and Glo lines were stolen by a yet-to-be-identified person(s). My network providers have been duly informed. Please don’t hesitate to provide any useful information.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ex-governor of Abia State cautioned the public to be cautious of any unlawful actions related to his phone and contact information.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaigns, declares 3 days of mourning

Lagos Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaigns, declares 3 days of mourning

Train accident: Jandor visits scene, seeks provision of barriers at level – crossings

Train accident: Jandor visits scene, seeks provision of barriers at level – crossings

FG inaugurates Nigeria Startup Act implementation committee

FG inaugurates Nigeria Startup Act implementation committee

Tinubu supports Gov. Abiodun’s re-election in Ogun – Senator

Tinubu supports Gov. Abiodun’s re-election in Ogun – Senator

Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu sad, commiserates with victims’ families

Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu sad, commiserates with victims’ families

Our victory in court, sign of victory at poll - Bwacha

Our victory in court, sign of victory at poll - Bwacha

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event

Google announces 15 startups for the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Women Founders Cohort

Google announces 15 startups for the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Women Founders Cohort

FG directs NSIB to investigate Lagos train accident

FG directs NSIB to investigate Lagos train accident

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

A drug baron has won election in Nigeria - Atiku quotes Austrian Newspaper

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others