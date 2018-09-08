Pulse.ng logo
Ekiti Governor-elect has left incumbent Governor Fayose to God

Kayode Fayemi Ekiti Governor-elect has left incumbent Governor Fayose to God

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the upcoming governorship election, Kayode Fayemi has accused Governor Ayo Fayose and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of printing fake election forms. play Ekiti Governor-elect has left incumbent Governor Fayose to God (Koko TV)

Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi said  he has left incumbent Governor Ayo  Fayose  to God to judge after leaving office.

He said he would accept whatever liability and assets  left behind  by the outgoing government, saying he believed government is a continuum, and that he was coming to office to simply make a difference.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Fayemi spoke while receiving the report of the Transition Committee constituted to interface with the outgoing administration to facilitate smooth change of government.

He said he was leaving the outgoing governor and his regime to God over the alleged mismanagement of state funds and resources.

He  promised to make a drastic change in the life of the people the moment he is sworn to office on October 16.

NAN reports that the governor-elect was reacting to the latest debt figure  released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) which revealed that the debt profile increased from N18 billion during Fayemi’s era  to N117 billion, under Fayose’s watch.

The committee had told Fayemi that the humongous debt was outside arrears of salaries, pensions, gratuities and money owed  retirees and contractors by the Fayose administration.

Fayemi also suggested the enactment of a law to be known as  Transition Act that would  stipulate the duties of an outgoing administration and an incoming administration to pave the way for seamless transfer of power.

This he said had become imperative, given the uncooperative attitude and  difficulties the committee faced in meeting with officials of the outgoing government as well its refusal to allow his own committee obtain information from it.

According to Fayemi, if such law were in place, it would have been difficult for an outgoing government  to refuse to cooperate with his transition  committee.

He said such laws are already operating in countries like Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and the western world.

“The chairman (of the committee) talks about liabilities, that is what government is all about, assets and liabilities, government is a continuum

“We are not unmindful of the fact that there will be debts but we are focused on our agenda to make a difference in the lives of our people

“So for us, we leave whatever that is done by the outgoing government to God and God will handle that in the best way possible

“We want to focus on making the difference in the life of our people, so our people remain our priority

“We hope some reason will prevail between now and inauguration day for the outgoing government to come up with the information this committee has been asking for since it was inaugurated.”he said

The governor-elect, who promised to hit the ground running after  taking the oath of  office on October 16,  also charged aspirants to national and state legislatures in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to familiarise themselves with the contents of the report.

Earlier while submitting his reports to Fayemi, its chairman, Sen. Olubunmi  Adetunmbi said the outgoing government agents refused to cooperate with the committee.

He however said the sub-committees of the Transition Committee was able to meet with 76 interest groups outside of government, including labour unions, interest groups, civil society bodies, development partners who assisted with information of what is going on in the outgoing administration.

The report we are submitting to you represents the voice of the peoplethat voted you (Fayemi),and it contains what they want in the short term, medium term and in the long term”, he said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

