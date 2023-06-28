Akpabio urges support for Tinubu's government

Akpabio emphasised the significance of the season, highlighting the importance of submitting to the will of the Almighty God and the value of sacrifice in daily life. He urged Muslims to embrace the spirit of the festivities.

Since assuming office on May 29, President Tinubu has taken noteworthy steps that have garnered widespread recognition for their positive direction, as stated by the Senate President. Akpabio commended the resilience and patriotism demonstrated by Nigerians in the face of current challenges.

While acknowledging that the measures implemented by the government may cause inconvenience, Akpabio appealed to his fellow Nigerians to consider the larger picture and the expected outcomes. He encouraged patience and wholehearted support for the new administration, expressing his belief that it would lead Nigeria out of its difficulties.

Akpabio concluded by assuring the nation that the 10th National Assembly would extend its utmost cooperation to President Tinubu's government. He pledged to provide legislative interventions that would promote inclusivity, fairness, and justice for all Nigerians.