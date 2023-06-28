ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Akpabio urges support for Tinubu's government

Ima Elijah

Akpabio commended the resilience and patriotism demonstrated by Nigerians in the face of current challenges.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [AIT]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [AIT]

Recommended articles

Akpabio emphasised the significance of the season, highlighting the importance of submitting to the will of the Almighty God and the value of sacrifice in daily life. He urged Muslims to embrace the spirit of the festivities.

Since assuming office on May 29, President Tinubu has taken noteworthy steps that have garnered widespread recognition for their positive direction, as stated by the Senate President. Akpabio commended the resilience and patriotism demonstrated by Nigerians in the face of current challenges.

While acknowledging that the measures implemented by the government may cause inconvenience, Akpabio appealed to his fellow Nigerians to consider the larger picture and the expected outcomes. He encouraged patience and wholehearted support for the new administration, expressing his belief that it would lead Nigeria out of its difficulties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akpabio concluded by assuring the nation that the 10th National Assembly would extend its utmost cooperation to President Tinubu's government. He pledged to provide legislative interventions that would promote inclusivity, fairness, and justice for all Nigerians.

As Nigerians celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, the Senate President signed off by conveying his best wishes to the nation.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akpabio urges support for Tinubu's government

Akpabio urges support for Tinubu's government

Peace Commission orders immediate, indefinite suspension of Anambra palace secretary

Peace Commission orders immediate, indefinite suspension of Anambra palace secretary

Muslim journalists urged to not worry about the hike in prices of commodities

Muslim journalists urged to not worry about the hike in prices of commodities

Abbas encourages Muslims to pray for Tinubu’s success

Abbas encourages Muslims to pray for Tinubu’s success

Atiku urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria

Atiku urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria

Fuel subsidy removal makes 4 million Nigerians poor in first half of 2023

Fuel subsidy removal makes 4 million Nigerians poor in first half of 2023

INEC defends overall success of presidental election despite glitch with BVAS

INEC defends overall success of presidental election despite glitch with BVAS

Buhari admits leading Nigeria to be one of life's toughest challenges

Buhari admits leading Nigeria to be one of life's toughest challenges

NLC president Joe Ajaero loses home to mystery fire

NLC president Joe Ajaero loses home to mystery fire

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)

Jandor’s counsel accuses WAEC official of compromising evidence

Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano State [Daily Trust]

Head of Kano anti-corruption agency reopens investigation on Ganduje

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

PWDs write open letter to Tinubu on inclusion in cabinet

Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

LP Rep member denies asking Obi to concede defeat to Tinubu