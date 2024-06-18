ADVERTISEMENT
Edo PDP wants Shaibu to resign over his support for APC governorship candidate

Bayo Wahab

The PDP says Shaibu can't be a member of the party and be working against its candidate.

Philip Shaibu, Edo State Deputy Governor [Punch]
The party said it's contradictory for Shaibu to remain in the PDP and regard Asue Ighodalo, the party’s governorship candidate as an outsider.

Recall that on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Shaibu, a PDP member, declared support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Monday Okpebholo, ahead of the September 21 governorship election in the state.

The former deputy governor, who was impeached by the state House of Assembly in April described Okpebholo as a homeboy who understood the challenges in the state.

Monday Okpebholo and Asue Ighodalo are the candidates for the APC and PDP, respectively, in the upcoming Edo governorship poll. [X/Facebook]
He added that Ighodalo, his party’s candidate, was an outsider and a product of godfatherism.

“We don’t want an outsider. We have experimented with an outsider and it is not working, so this time, we want a homeboy. We have only two homeboys in the major political parties; one is in the Labour Party and one is in the All Progressives Congress.

“I chose to follow the homeboy in the APC. The man they are parading in the PDP is an outsider and we have also agreed that no more godfatherism in Edo. The man the PDP is parading is the godson of Obaseki and there is no way a godson can be governor of Edo State again,” he had said.

Reacting, the Deputy Director General of the media arm of the Edo PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Rev. Olu Martin, on Monday, June 17, 2024, slammed Shaibu for describing Ighodalo as an outsider.

He also called for his resignation, saying he can’t remain in the party and be working against its candidate.

He said, “Because the candidate didn’t grow up in Edo, doesn’t make him a stranger in his own state.

“I thought Shaibu would tell us that the candidate he wants to support has the capacity, intelligent, knack for excellence, and smartness, which are the hallmarks of a great leader.”

“The honourable thing he should have done is to resign from the PDP like others and support the APC candidate. His argument is that of weak people.”

Before his impeachment as deputy governor, Shaibu contested in the PDP governorship primary but lost the ticket to Ighodalo, who had the backing of the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki.

