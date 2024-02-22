ADVERTISEMENT
Ighodalo defeats Shaibu, others to emerge as Edo PDP governorship candidate

The Chief Returning Officer and Chairman of the Edo Governorship Primary election Committee, Governor Dada Lawal of Zamfara state, declared Ighodalo as a winner after he garnered 577 votes to defeat six other aspirants.

The primary was co-chaired by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship primary was held at the Lawn Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

The Edo Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Anugbum Onuoha, led officials of INEC to monitor the process.

Ighodalo scored 577 votes to defeat other aspirants, including Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, who scored one vote.

In his acceptance speech, Ighodalo who thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him, promised prosperity for all Edo people.

He added that he would make deliberate efforts to tackle poverty and deliver good governance to the people.

NAN also reports that six contested for the PDP governorship ticket while two former House of Representatives members, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Omosede Igbinedion, stepped down minutes before the primary.

The other aspirants Anslem Ojezua, Felix Akhabue, Martin Uhomoibhi, Hafia Hadizat Umoru, Osaro Onaiwu and Arthur Esene, all scored zero votes.

Earlier, the State Chairman of PDP, Tony Aziegbemi, who welcomed the Edo Governorship Primary election Committee to the state, said the PDP was ready for the September governorship election.

Aziegbemi said a total of 594 ad-hoc delegates were elected by party members.

