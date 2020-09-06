As the people of Edo state prepare go to the poll next week, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said the election would eclipse Adams Oshiomhole’s political career.

Obaseki while addressing supporters and party members in Oredo local government area during the governorship election campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, September 5, 2020, said the forthcoming governorship election in the state is a contest with Oshiomhole.

The governor said Oshiomhole would be dealt with during the election because he does not respect the people of Edo State.

Adams Oshiomhole and Godwin Obaseki

Explaining the genesis of the fight between him and his predecessor, Obaseki, who is the PDP candidate in the upcoming election said, “As a sitting governor, Oshiomhole decides to pick who will represent me in my house of assembly. Can you imagine the insult?.

“Because he believes, in his own mind, that Benin people are like chickens. When you throw corn, they will run after the corn.

“This election is a contest with Oshiomhole. We have dealt with him at the national level, we will bury him politically in this election; because he has no regard for Benin people, he has no regard for us in Oredo, and we will show him that he is nothing.”

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu enjoys the support of Oshiomhole, the former governor of the state.