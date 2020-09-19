The governor while addressing journalists after casting his vote at his polling unit, in unit 19, Ward 4, Oredo LGA said he waited for more than 30 minutes before he could exercise his franchise.

He, however, faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) saying the commission should have planned and prepared better for the election.

He said, “I expected that INEC would have prepared better for this election. I waited for one and half hours on the queue before exercising my franchise. It is a bit disappointing.”

“Giving that this is a sole-day election, I expected a better planning for this election. Card readers were very slow and that’s the situation everywhere.”

Earlier, Obaseki’s aide, Crusoe Osagie accused INEC of manipulating the election in areas he believes are the governor’s strongholds.

Osagie says INEC is disenfranchising voters in such areas through manipulation of card readers.