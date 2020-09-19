Obaseki says election is a bit disappointing
Governor Godwin Obaseki is not happy about the conduct of the election saying it's a bit disappointing.
He said: “I expected that INEC would have prepare better for this election. I waited for one and half hours on the queue before exercising my franchise. It is a beat disappointing."
One shot dead
According to The Cable, Felix Ohen, a ward councillor confirms earlier has confirmed earlier report by The Nation that someone was shot dead at ward 10, Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha LGA, after violence broke out during voting.
As of 12:00 voting yet to commence at PU 4, Ward 6, Owan East LGA.
PDP agents promise voters 'N5,000 to vote for their candidate
12: 15 pm: PDP agents at ward 4, PUs 7 to 9, Obe Primary School, Sabongida-Ora LGA, ask voters to write down their names for a "N5000 reward" for voting their candidate. The Cable reports.
Agents thumbprinting for voters at Ward 004, PU 001, Etsako East Local Govt.
Governor Obaseki votes
The governor just cast his vote a his polling unit, in unit 19, Ward 4, Oredo LGA at 11:55 am. The governor and his wife according to Premium Times were on the queue for more than 40 minutes.
PDP agents reportedly take over thumbprinting at ward 07, PU 04, in Igueben LGA
One person has been reportedly shot at Ologbo in Ikpoba Okah LGA according to TheNation newspaper.
Voting yet to commence at Ward 2, PU 06 in Uhi community, Uhunmwonde LGA, due to an unresolved controversy around ballot papers.
Francis Okiye, impeached speaker of the Edo house of assembly casts his vote at PU 006, Ward 03, Esan North-East LGA,.
APC and PDP members fight over vote-buying
Members of the APC and the PDP clash at PUs 1 to 3, ward 5, Ihumudumu Primary School over vote-buying. TheCable reports that police have settled the fight.
Governor Obaseki on the queue to vote
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his wife, Betsy, are ready for accreditation and voting at Oredo, Ward 4 in Benin City.
Meanwhile, as at 9:40 am, voting is yet to commence at Esan North East LGA, Ubierumu (Ward 11), Ubierumu - Uwa Primary School (PU 003):
According to Premium Times, an INEC official said the delay was because of the absence of security officers at the unit.
Violence erupts at polling unit 019, Ward 4, Oredo LGA as Governor Obaseki arrives to cast his vote.
Obaseki yet to arrive his polling unit as of 10:00 am.
Adams Oshiomhole casts his vote at Unit 001, Ward 10, Iyamho, Etsako West LGA
No social distancing as election begins
According to ThePunch, the governorship election in Edo State commenced peacefully with impressive turn out, but the voters disregard social distancing.
Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole on the queue at his polling unit - 001, Ward 10, Iyamho, Etsako West LGA.
APC candidate Osagie Ize-Iyamu votes at 9:30 am.
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has cast his vote after getting his temperature checked.