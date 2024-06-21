ADVERTISEMENT
You’re in panic mode  —  APC mocks PDP over Shaibu’s expulsion

Bayo Wahab

The APC says Philip Shaibu is free to join the party whenever he wants to.

Impeached Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]
Impeached Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]

The APC urged Shaibu, who was impeached in April to join the party whenever he’s ready to do so.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the PDP said Shaibu was expelled for declaring support for the APC. The party alleged that the ex-deputy governor demarketed its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, ahead of the September 21 governorship election in the state.

The party accused Shaibu, who was expelled alongside Dan Orbih, the PDP South-South Vice Chairman, and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, a former member of the House of Representatives of anti-party activities.

PDP and APC in Nigeria
PDP and APC in Nigeria ece-auto-gen

Explaining the reasons for their expulsion, the Edo PDP chairman said, “Dan Orbih was expelled because he has been asking members of the PDP to join the opposition party. He also took an appointment as the governing council member of a third-tier institution without recourse to the party before accepting the appointment.

“Shaibu donated about 15 vehicles to the All Progressives Congress and has also been abusing and disrespectful to the leaders of the party in the state. Someone who does these things cannot be termed a true party man.

“Also, Ogbeide-Ihama donated his building on Sakponba Road to the APC for campaign purposes. The building currently bears the billboard of the APC candidate and his running mate.”

However, in a statement on Thursday, June 20, 2024, the APC said that the expulsion of Shaibu and others indicated that the PDP was in panic mode.

The hurried suspension of Philip Shaibu, the immediate past deputy governor of Edo State, and Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama by the Governor Godwin Obaseki faction of the Peoples Democratic Party is a sign that the remnants of the PDP are in panic mode as the election draws nearer,” the statement reads in part.

The party said it won’t hesitate to embrace Shaibu and Ogbeide-Ihama whenever they “decide to bid the sinking ship of PDP goodbye.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. He has covered two national elections and produced multiple special reports that are relevant for young people who want to understand important issues in the news. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

