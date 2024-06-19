Edo PDP expels Shaibu, Orbih, over anti-party activities

Also expelled was the National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the party, Chief Dan Orbih. Shaibu and Orbih were expelled for anti-party activities, according to PDP.

This is contained in a statement issued in Benin by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr Ogie Vasco.

Vasco said that also expelled for the same reason was Mr Omoregie Ihama, a former House of Representatives member, who represented Oredo Federal Constituency.

Vasco said the decision was taken on Wednesday at a meeting attended by nine members of the State Working Committee at the party secretariat.

“The SWC has extensively deliberated on the issue and resolved to expel, with immediate effect, Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman South South.

“It also decided to expel Philip Shaibu and upheld the expulsion of Ogbeide-Ihama from Ward 2, Oredo Local Government Area,“ he said.

Reacting, Orbih told newsmen said the body had no powers to suspend a member of the National Working Committee or expel anybody without following the provision of the party’s constitution.

“When a group of persons sits down to make pronouncements that are unconstitutional it only shows that they are ignorant of the constitution of the party.

