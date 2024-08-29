Edo 2024: Shaibu faces criticism over allegations directed at Obaseki

In a Guardian report, Shaibu threatened to expose Obaseki's atrocities, noting that he had tolerated him for far too long and that his silence had been misconstrued as weakness.

Reacting to Shaibu's remark, the Etsako Youth Movement (EYM) described Shaibu's comments as "laughable," asserting that his actions, rather than those of the governor, warrant exposure.

In a statement released on Thursday, August 29, EYM leader Johnson Umoru condemned Shaibu's allegations as "desperate and baseless," accusing him of consistently undermining Governor Obaseki throughout his tenure.

Umoru highlighted Shaibu's history of alleged incompetence, disloyalty, and dangerous ambition, claiming these traits have irreparably damaged his credibility.

"It is laughable that Philip Shaibu, a man who has consistently shown his incompetence and disloyalty, would now claim he has something to expose about Governor Obaseki," Umoru stated.

The EYM also called for an investigation into Shaibu's financial dealings, particularly the funds used to pursue his unsuccessful governorship bid.

Umoru emphasised that the people of Edo State deserve to know the source of these funds, given Shaibu's "track record of questionable behaviour."

The group accused Shaibu of inciting violence, referencing a recent incident on Airport Road in Benin City, where a police officer was killed. Umoru demanded Shaibu's immediate arrest and prosecution.