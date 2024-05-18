Ebonyi lawmaker dumps Labour Party for APC

Ogba announced his defection at a ceremony in the state APC secretariat on Saturday in Abakaliki in the presence of party leaders.

He said he was happy to go back to his roots having been a member of the party in the past.

The lawmaker said that the APC was the largest political party in the country and Africa with great and influential personalities as members.

“I am happy to join them in building blocks which would translate to mansions of delivering democratic dividends to the people.

“What people say does not matter but ideologies which transform the lives of the people.

“The state governor has shown that his administration is people-oriented which is embedded in the people’s charter of needs mantra,” he said.

He said that his defection was in the overall interest of his constituency.

“I should not be a clog in the wheels of progress as I want my people, party and state to progress.

“I come from a politically volatile local government area which should make us eschew violence but lay claim to what is rightly due to us.

“I defected with all labour party stakeholders in the constituency as the council has become one with the merger of political forces from the east and west constituencies,” he said.

The state APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha commended Ogba for defecting to the party and described him as a big fish caught by the party.

“When you go to the river for fishing, you will be happy to catch a big fish and that is what we have done.

“We are looking for the best brains to project the state to the apex of national discourse and enhance our people’s well-being.

“I have known Ogba for long and wished him success in the spirit despite contesting in the opposition,” he said.

He said that the party was fortifying its fold and the people would realise the magnitude of work done, during future elections in the state.

“It will be desirable to see our candidates returned unopposed during elections and realising such starts presently,” he said.