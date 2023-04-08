The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Easter: Tinubu urges love regardless of tongue, faith, tribe

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu urged Nigerians to begin to live more harmoniously with compatriots.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.

Recommended articles

Tinubu made the call in an Easter Goodwill Message contained in a statement signed by him on Saturday.

The president-elect enjoined Christians across the country to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by showing love to neighbours, regardless of tongue, faith and tribe as they celebrates Easter.

He noted that Easter was about renewed hope and redemption, adding that it symbolised the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let us embrace this spirit and recommit ourselves to edifying and patriotic pursuits in the interest of our nation.

I send my best wishes to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter this Sunday.

As we all enjoy the well-deserved break, I urge every Nigerian to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.

For Christians everywhere, this celebration is in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s life of service and his supreme sacrifice for the salvation of mankind.

“Let us all imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the two-term former governor of Lagos State, we will make faster progress toward the achievement of the peaceful, united, strong, progressive and prosperous country we all desire if we eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic, religious sentiments and rivalries.

He urged Nigerians to begin to live more harmoniously with compatriots.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ohanaeze youth refute allegations of betrayal, sabotage of parent body

Ohanaeze youth refute allegations of betrayal, sabotage of parent body

3 bodies float ashore in Bayelsa boat mishap

3 bodies float ashore in Bayelsa boat mishap

End ethnic profiling to keep Nigeria safe – Experts

End ethnic profiling to keep Nigeria safe – Experts

Easter: Tinubu urges love regardless of tongue, faith, tribe

Easter: Tinubu urges love regardless of tongue, faith, tribe

Group warns politicians against using religion, ethnicity to seek appointment from Tinubu

Group warns politicians against using religion, ethnicity to seek appointment from Tinubu

Northern group cautions Christians against anti May 29 handover elements

Northern group cautions Christians against anti May 29 handover elements

You deserve great deal of pity and sympathy - Dele Alake replies Chimamanda

You deserve great deal of pity and sympathy - Dele Alake replies Chimamanda

Leave Nigeria and never come back - Fani-Kayode tells Obi

Leave Nigeria and never come back - Fani-Kayode tells Obi

Abure remains our National Chairman - LP state chairmen insists

Abure remains our National Chairman - LP state chairmen insists

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

FG accuse Obi, Datti of committing treason

Nobel laureate Soyinka slams Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka slams Datti Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Bola Tinubu

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Orji Kalu and Ify Kalu, being hosted by Terry Waya

BREAKING: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu's wife, Ifeoma, dies at 61