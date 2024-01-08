Doyin Okupe dumps Labour Party due to ideological differences

In his resignation letter made available to journalists on Monday, January 8, 2023, Okupe recalled how he and Peter Obi abruptly left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2022 to join the LP.

Obi contested on the platform of the Labour Party and came third, surprising members of the mega parties, who had written him off ahead of the election.

Okupe said, “I submit herewith my letter of resignation from the Labour Party with effect from today. You will recall that our flagbearer, Mr Peter Obi, myself and others left the PDP abruptly and had to look for a Special Purpose Vehicle in which to contest the 2023 Presidential Elections.

“The Labour Party, your good self and other members of your executives provided us with this veritable platform with no burdensomeness whatsoever and for which we were extremely grateful.”

However, many months after the LP’s presidential election defeat to the ruling All Progressives Congress, Okupe announced his resignation from the party.

He said the electoral loss makes it difficult for him to continue his membership of the party because of its leftist ideology.

He said the ideology contradicts his political leaning, saying he has been a liberal Democrat all his life.

“We did contest the election on the platform of the Labour Party and lost. This makes it exceedingly difficult for me to continue to stay in the Labour Party which is ideologically rooted in the left of the center.

“I have been a rightist and a Liberal Democrat all my entire life. It is therefore this ideological conflict that makes me seek an exit so that I may continue my political activities with liberalism, sincerity and freedom,” he maintained.