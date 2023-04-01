Don't loan money to Ganduje's govt - Kano governor-elect warns lenders

The advisory is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Kano by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor-elec, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa.

It warned that from March 18 to May 29, no lender, domestic or international, should grant any loan facility to the incumbent Kano State Government without the expressed consent of the incoming administration.

“Any such loan facility approved and issued to the Kano State Government between the date of election and the date of swearing-in without the explicit knowledge and consent of the incoming administration will not be honoured by the new administration.

