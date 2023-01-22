Don’t allow PDP back to power, Tinubu charges Jigawa residents

He also charged the people of the state not to allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to power.

He said having voted out the “jackals and hyenas” in the PDP administration in 2015, it would be disastrous to give them another opportunity back to power again.

“You did the courageous job of chasing away the locusts eight years ago, do not trust their deceptive promises, do not let them back to power, like locusts, they will devour everything in their path.

“Instead, vote for the people that have a track record of delivering prosperity to the people, we did it in Lagos and Borno States, and with your help we will do it again for Nigeria.

“Vote for the people with the vision, the capacity, the competence and the integrity to do what is right, vote for responsive and responsible leadership.

“Vote for us, vote for the APC on Feb. 25 and March 11,” Tinubu said.

He added that if voted into power, his administration would build on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and bring the country to flourish.

Speaking on his administration’s plans, Tinubu promised to revamp the agricultural sector, while giving great attention to developing infrastructure across the country.

He said the vast arable land in Jigawa would be activated to make the state a place to reckon with in agro-business and agro-allied industries.

He further promised that if elected, his administration would build on the gains already recorded in agriculture in the state.

“We will invest in the expansion of irrigation and water management systems to increase productivity and reduce the impact of extreme weather, drought and flood cycles on crop yields.

“Our initiatives will ensure Jigawa farmers can cultivate their lands all year round.

“If you elect me as the country’s next president, I will consolidate the ongoing infrastructural revolution by networking our entire country with good roads that would spur development.

“We will use the road network to connect our major agricultural and industrial hubs,” Tinubu said.

He stressed the importance of securing the nation for economic growth, promising to provide all critical security agencies with all they required to secure the nation and make it habitable for Nigerians.

“Most importantly, we will secure our nation and defeat the menace posed by evil criminals, kidnappers, bandits and terrorists, we will sweep them away.

“We will do so by recruiting and deploying more security personnel across the various agencies, improving their equipment and training and deploying top shelf technology to improve ground and aerial surveillance in key and dangerous areas,” he said.

He thanked the party’s supporters in the state for their overwhelming turnout.

Present at the rally were Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the party’s Vice-Presidential Candidate Kashim Shettima, and the Director-General of its campaign council and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong among others.

Speaking, Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, thanked the people of the state for turning out in large numbers to receive Tinubu and APC leaders.