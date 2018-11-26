Pulse.ng logo
Donald Duke promises tuition free education if elected President

Donald Duke promises free tuition at all levels of education if elected president

The SDP presidential candidate made the promise on Monday in Port Harcourt, at the flag-off of the party’s campaign for 2019 polls in Rivers.

  • Published:
Donald Duke promises free tuition at all levels of education if elected president play

Donald Duke

(Instagram/realdonaldduke)

Mr Donald Duke, the Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), promised free tuition in primary, secondary and tertiary educational in the country, if elected president in 2019.

Duke, represented by Mr Precious Elekima, the Governorship candidate of the party in Rivers, made the promise on Monday in Port Harcourt, at the flag-off of the party’s campaign for 2019 polls in Rivers.

“Today I am representing our presidential candidate to pass his message to Nigerians and to the people of Rivers State in particular.

“His Excellency, Donald Duke, says that everyone matters. You deserve the best in this country. He says that his administration will bridge the gap between the poor and the rich in the country.

“Our administration will bridge the gap between the rich and the poor by offering free tuition in all levels of education – from primary to tertiary.

“We will revisit the handover of schools to missionaries with a view to working out an agreeable partnership, taking into consideration the interest of the public, the missions and the communities.

“Undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships home and abroad will be offered. Board of governors will be inaugurated for all public primary and secondary schools in Rivers state.

“We will extend the civil servants retirement age to 45 years of service or 70 years of age mandatory; retirement after 35 years of service or 60 years of age will be optional.

ALSO READ: SDP will drown other parties in 2019, Donald Duke boasts

“This is because if lecturers and judges can work up till 70 years, I am sure civil servants can also work till that age.

“Our pensioners will be on first priority and must be paid first before anyone in the state,” he said.

He called on Rivers people and Nigerians to vote for the party because its leader feared God and loved mankind, adding that the SDP would win the Rivers and presidential polls in 2019. 

