SDP will drown other parties in 2019, Donald Duke boasts

Presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Donald Duke, has vowed that the party will drown all other political parties in the 2019 general elections.

While speaking at the party's Cross River State secretariat in Calabar on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, Duke said his candidacy will propel the party over all others at next year's polls.

"With me as the presidential candidate of the SDP, we will drown other parties," the former Cross River State governor said.

Explaining why he dumped the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to pursue his ambition with the SDP, he said the PDP is a sinking party.

He said, "People have asked me why I left the PDP, and I always tell them that I left because the umbrella was breaking. The problem with the PDP was that it does automatic things automatically."

Duke also assured Nigerians that his new party is on a mission to rescue the country and restore it from terrible leadership.

He said, "The SDP as a party is on a rescue mission from the danger the country is into, because there is no positive hope for Nigerians.

"We have come to put the country in the right direction; therefore, SDP is prepared and committed to take hold of the country come 2019. We have come to build, recover and restore our dear country from the bad leadership of the so-called APC and PDP ideologies."

Duke was Cross River State governor between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the PDP and failed in his initial bid to run for president with the party in 2007.