The Court of Appeal in Abuja has ruled in favour of former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, as the authentic presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2019 presidential election.

Despite winning the party's ticket in October 2018, an FCT High Court in Maitama had declared his victory null and void and announced Jerry Gana as the SDP candidate in a December 2018 ruling.

The court had ruled in Gana's favour due to regulations contained in the party's constitution that its national chairman, currently Olu Falae, and presidential candidate cannot be from the same region, with a zoning policy that balances both positions between the northern and southern parts of the country.

However, in a unanimous decision announced on Thursday, January 24, 2019, the Appeal Court ruled in Duke's favour.

Details later.