Dokpesi believes nobody from southeast can win presidential election for PDP in 2023

In an interview with Daily Trust, Dokpesi advised the PDP to seek its presidential candidate from the north, saying presenting a southern candidate would be a huge challenge for the party in the election.

However, the PDP chieftain proffered that whoever emerged the winner of the presidential election in 2023 should compensate the people of the southeast.

He said, “the South East cannot win the election for the PDP that is just the truth of the matter. I don’t beat around the bush; I treat issues as they are and as I understand them. There is no candidate from the Southeast, even I dare say there is no candidate from the South that you put in the North today that will be able to win. It is going to be a humongous challenge.

“If we are the Nigerians, I want us to be, if we believe in the unity of Nigeria and we also believe in equity, justice, and fairness, there is no reason we should not give it to the South East if the slot is given to the South. However, is there equity, justice, and fairness in Nigeria’s politics? The answer is NO! So, don’t let us over flog the matter. I think that whoever emerges as the president of Nigeria would have to compensate the people of the South East if truly, we want the emergence of the new Nigeria.”

Dokpesi further said it is not wrong for the PDP to zone its presidential ticket to the north, saying the region is still in deficit of the presidency due to the death of President Umar Musa Yar’adua in 2010.

Founder of Daar Communications Plc also advised the leadership of the PDP to reposition the party and get the right right calibre of people to take charge of its affairs in order to approach the 2023 election properly.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had recently kicked against the idea of zoning presidency between the north and the south.

Atiku believes there is no such thing as a president from southern Nigeria or a president from northern Nigeria.