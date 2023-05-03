Doguwa touts 4 wives, 28 children as proof of his competence as Speaker

The race for who will succeed Femi Gbajabiamila is hotting up with several lawmakers-elect indicating their interests, including Doguwa who also doubles as the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives.

However, the controversial Kano lawmaker has been pelted with a barrage of criticism since he signified his intention to occupy the number four seat in the country.

Many critics have called into question Doguwa's temperament and competence to function in such a sensitive position owing to his history of erratic behaviour.

But, responding to the critics, Doguwa argued that anyone that can manage four wives and 28 children like him could aspire to become the 10th Speaker.

He said this while addressing journalists on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, as he also clarified that those that portrayed a negative image of him may have done so out of a misconception of his attitude.

Doguwa's words: “Even as Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, I did not exhibit any high temperament. For those who refer to me as a high-level temperamental person, they have misperceived Ado Doguwa, the man who has four wives and 28 children. I have never had a divorce. That shows I have what it takes to excel as the next Speaker. I will be a carpet for Nigerians to march or walk on.

“As a politician, I want to believe that every man is a political animal. And he could be subjected to one disposition or the other. The issue of temperament is about perception. What someone may perceive as high temperament, another will perceive otherwise.

“But for someone like me who has been in the parliament right from July 4, 1992, to date have successfully secured the mandate of my people. But for time, I would have brought to you my seven different rates of return certificate to show to you my track record.”

It'd be recalled that Doguwa is currently being tried by the police for alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, mischief, and public disturbance.

This followed his arrest at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on February 28, 2023, while boarding a flight to Abuja.

Addressing the matter, Doguwa, who has since been released on bail, said “I want to state clearly at this point that I believe in the legal principle of presumption of innocence until one is proven guilty. Conversely, it does not stop me whatsoever to vie for a position I know that I am eminently qualified for.