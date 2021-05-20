Division won't end Nigeria's predicament

Strangely enough, all members of these two agitating ethnic groups do not share this voice, and that on its own is another crisis within each group. This, therefore, culminates in a drastic fall of the ailing economy of the nation.

The African country was amalgamated in 1914 on January 1, 1914, by a British man, Lord Frederick Lugard, who signed a document that consolidated southern and northern Nigeria which birthed the colony and protectorate of the country. On October 1st, 1960, the country gained its independence and despite this, the country is still experiencing backs and forths of division as a result of socio-political menaces that have failed to be effectively addressed in the country.

According to socio reports, this problem has seemingly escalated as a result of the degree of favouritism and nepotism that was solidified during the reign of the current president; General Muhammadu Buhari. The current tenure is considered to have favoured more northerners in terms of political appointments, while the southerners and easterners are left in an irritated state of imbalance. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. Hence, the cause for the vituperation of the affected parts of Nigeria.

Although, unlike the southerners, the easterners had once agitated for freedom shortly after independence and this resulted in a civil war that put the country into an arduous situation for two and a half years. It is such a pity that the government fails to readdress this problem regardless of the past horrific experience.

The country experiences different ordeals such as corruption, poverty, insecurity, etc. with an elevated level of nepotism. The former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, made a strong statement that Nigerians would heap encomium on him after he had left his office in 2014 shortly before he completed his administration. Unfortunately, all citizens were quite oblivious of how true this would be until the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate emerged victorious according to the constitutional decision of the majority.

As the result did not meet the Nigerians' expectations, the country began to face hardships that are direr than the former governance experiences. Insecurity got uncontrollably exacerbated. Apart from the Boko haram and bandits, there was an emergence of Fulani Herdsmen which some of them were secretly attacking fellow citizens. The naira began to lose its value drastically and even the issue of embezzlement which Nigerians expected to be tackled seem not to be yielding again after the first regime of the condemned government.

This led to the high agitation for emancipation by Southern and Eastern parts of the country having Mr Sunday Igboho and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as their leaders respectfully. The latter championed the movement of Biafran State, while the former incited Oduduwa Republic. The Eastern security network and Amotekun were launched to protect the tribes against the attacks of the Fulanis and despite this, there is hatred among some Yorubas and Igbos towards the northerners regardless of whether they are part of the herdsmen or not. This, as a result, led to the recent attack of the northerners in Ibadan recently.

Agitating for independence amidst the country, Nigerians hold on to the fact that according to the amalgamation of 1914, the Middle belt is free to go separate ways after 100 years which marked completed 2014. Therefore, the unity of the country is considered irrelevant. According to the beliefs of these majority, less diversity would bring more unity and that would foster the development of the emergent republic.

However, citizens have a very narrow mindset towards change. The same people agitating for independence are facing challenges in their local states. If we are to critically examine this, these challenges of corruption and underdevelopment are handled by natives of such states. If they fail to meet up to the expectation on a local level, what then gives a positive probability that such people would do any better in an independent state? Also, there is always a good leader before power as that tests the qualities of mankind in their lifetime. So, those who we perceive to be saints and saviours may disappoint us in the long run.

Moreover, there is a local ethnic division within the different ethnic groups. For example, in Yoruba land where I come from, some Yorubas believe that the people of Ogun state are fetish, the Ondos are flirt, the Oyos are mannerless and the Ekitis are arrogant. I have also come across some Deltans who warned me never to regard them as Igbo in any way, etc. These are the same citizens who believe that division would solve the current dilemma ongoing in the state paying less attention to the disunity amidst them. This means that even if the country is to divide, there’s no certainty that there wouldn’t be an issue of disunity emerging in the republics thereafter.

In addition, we have those who contribute to the nation's menace from several ethnic groups. There are Yoruba kidnappers, Igbo kidnappers, northern gunmen, arm robbers from diverse groups e.t.c it is not an educated belief that division will help to solve the security issues of the country because these perpetrators will proceed with their detrimental acts even after division. As a result, we should be enlightened that humanity and ethnicity are two different things.

To cap it all, Nigeria is lacking in terms of good leaders and good leadership is independent of any tribe or religion. Good leadership will help in prioritizing the country’s development, and the fundamental rights of citizens by a selfless leader. If Nigeria is governed by good leaders without corruption and nepotism, meeting the desiderata of the citizens and high priority of the citizens right will be attained. It is also a way forward to resuscitate our ailing economy. Division to me is only a solution in disguise.

Authored by Olaseni Kehinde Precious