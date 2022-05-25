Dino Melaye explains why he lost PDP senatorial primary in Kogi

The lawmaker representing Kabba/Bunu Ijumu Federal constituency, Tajudeen Yusuf, defeated Melaye to clinch the PDP’s senatorial ticket in the state.

In a rerun election held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Kaba, Yusuf defeated the controversial lawmaker, who represented Kogi West on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the eighth Assembly with 163 votes as against 99 votes Melaye secured.

The rerun was conducted following a tied result of 88 votes apiece for both Yusuf and Melaye on Monday.

Congratulating Yusuf in a tweet after the rerun, Melaye said, “The primary has been fought and won. I congratulate Hon. T.J YUSUF and thank all those who voted in the first and second ballot for me. The gang-up is unimaginable but l give God praise. God bless you all. SDM.”

Speaking after the election, Yusuf thanked leaders of Kogi West Senatorial District for their roles in his emergence as the candidate of the party.

“I feel very happy, I thank Almighty God, only Him has done this most importantly, I thank my family, my leaders and supporters, they have given me all support for this past few months, they have lost me because of this election.

“I thank the party executives across the seven local government areas, delegates, all the party faithful and host of other leaders; whatever you ask us to do, we will do and I promise not to disappoint you all,” he said.