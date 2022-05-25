RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Dino Melaye explains why he lost PDP senatorial primary in Kogi

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Melaye has congratulated Yusuf who defeated him in the primary election.

Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye. (Punch)
Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye. (Punch)

Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye says he lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial primary in Kogi State because some people ganged up against him.

Recommended articles

The lawmaker representing Kabba/Bunu Ijumu Federal constituency, Tajudeen Yusuf, defeated Melaye to clinch the PDP’s senatorial ticket in the state.

In a rerun election held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Kaba, Yusuf defeated the controversial lawmaker, who represented Kogi West on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the eighth Assembly with 163 votes as against 99 votes Melaye secured.

The rerun was conducted following a tied result of 88 votes apiece for both Yusuf and Melaye on Monday.

Congratulating Yusuf in a tweet after the rerun, Melaye said, “The primary has been fought and won. I congratulate Hon. T.J YUSUF and thank all those who voted in the first and second ballot for me. The gang-up is unimaginable but l give God praise. God bless you all. SDM.”

Speaking after the election, Yusuf thanked leaders of Kogi West Senatorial District for their roles in his emergence as the candidate of the party.

“I feel very happy, I thank Almighty God, only Him has done this most importantly, I thank my family, my leaders and supporters, they have given me all support for this past few months, they have lost me because of this election.

“I thank the party executives across the seven local government areas, delegates, all the party faithful and host of other leaders; whatever you ask us to do, we will do and I promise not to disappoint you all,” he said.

The lawmaker also commended the delegates for casting their votes for him saying that he would continue to hold them in high esteem.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jihadists kill 30 in northeast Nigeria

Jihadists kill 30 in northeast Nigeria

Tambuwal promises to partner with Anambra to industrialise Nigeria

Tambuwal promises to partner with Anambra to industrialise Nigeria

‘Okada’ ban remains on June 1 – Gov. Sanwo-Olu

‘Okada’ ban remains on June 1 – Gov. Sanwo-Olu

Gov Soludo condemns killing of woman, children, assures justice

Gov Soludo condemns killing of woman, children, assures justice

Dino Melaye crashes out in Kogi west PDP primary senatorial election

Dino Melaye crashes out in Kogi west PDP primary senatorial election

Ngwu replaces Ekweremadu as Ugwuanyi, Nnamani secure PDP senatorial tickets in Enugu

Ngwu replaces Ekweremadu as Ugwuanyi, Nnamani secure PDP senatorial tickets in Enugu

Dino Melaye explains why he lost PDP senatorial primary in Kogi

Dino Melaye explains why he lost PDP senatorial primary in Kogi

ASUU, polytechnic lecturers, others to get N34bn minimum wage arrears -FG

ASUU, polytechnic lecturers, others to get N34bn minimum wage arrears -FG

BREAKING: EFCC finally arrests presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha

BREAKING: EFCC finally arrests presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha

Trending

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

If I become president, any govt official that spends dollars will be jailed -Peter Obi

PDP presidential aspirant, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

2023: How Lawan was drafted into the presidential race

President of the Senate, Ahmad lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]