The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on its members to continue its campaign efforts in support of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

This is despite an announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) saying that there is no more room for campaigning.

Speaking to newsmen, Imo Ugochinyere said it is wrong for INEC to expect political parties to stop campaigns when elections will hold on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

According to Daily Post, Ugochinyere said that Section 99(1) of the Electoral Act states that campaigns should end 24 hours prior to the day of elections.

“It is therefore wrong to expect that political parties will stop campaigns on 14th February for Polls that will open on 23rd February”, it reads.

“It is unlawful and statutorily wrong to curtail the clear intendment of this Section of the Electoral Act which is clear and unambiguous.

“Campaigning until 24 hours prior to the day of polling is a statutory right of parties and cannot be taken away, curtailed or abridged by any executive fiat. INEC cannot on its own accord limit the period of campaigns as it is regulated by law.

“Member parties are hereby directed to continue campaigns from today and focus on voter remobilization and ensure that our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is elected and declared winner of the Presidential election,” he added.

Elections postponed

INEC, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, announced the postponement of the general elections.

The chairman of the electoral body, Mahmood Yakubu while addressing newsmen, cited logistic challenges as the reason for the postponement.

The presidential and national assembly elections will now hold on February 23, 2019, and the Governorship elections earlier slated for March 2, 2019 will now hold on March 9, 2019.

The CUPP also alleged that President Buhari wants to sack the chairman of INEC.

The group says Yakubu’s sack will pave way for the appointment of the head of INEC’s collation committee, Amina Zakari as the new chairman.

It has been alleged several times by the opposition that Zakari is Buhari’s relation.