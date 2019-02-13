The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on Nigerians to come out en masse to protest the bench warrant issued against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) ordered the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to arrest the suspended CJN, following his alleged refusal to appear in court.

The CCT chairman, Justice Danladi Umar directed the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, and other law enforcement agencies to arrest and produce Onnoghen before the tribunal during its next adjourned date of February 15, 2019.

According to Daily Post, the CUPP also condemned the move by the CCT, saying it is stage managed.

Its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, said “The warrant of arrest issued against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal has confirmed the position of the Coalition of United Political Parties that the Presidency has intensified efforts to clamp down on the CJN and use the stage-managed offensive against the CJN to intimidate the judiciary and divert attention from the issues of Incompetence of the Buhari led APC govt.

“The arrest order and planned arraignment of the CJN few hours to election is a failed plot to use Buhari’s fake anti-corruption fight to lure voters into believing the President is fighting corruption.

“With this order, President Muhammadu Buhari has taken his naked dance in the market place to a ridiculous level.

“It is ridiculous that a government that has been promising free and fair elections can be planning to arraign the country’s CJN on Friday, 24 hours to the country’s presidential election.

“We see this as a last minute effort to divert attention, confuse Nigerian voters and cover the President’s incompetence few hours to election.

“It is also an attempt to divert attention from electoral violence being planned by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“We, therefore, call for a mass protest across the 36 states of the federation on Friday, being the day scheduled for the arraignment of the CJN.

“Friday is dedicated as a National Action Day Against the rampaging Dictator. All Non-Governmental organisations, activists and political parties should hold rallies at their local government areas, states and at the federal level.

“All lawyers, activists, youths and opposition politicians must stage protests and remain vigilant from Friday till Sunday to avoid the political barbarians using the CJN matter to divert attention and sneak in to steal the will of the people.”

The CUPP also accused the Federal Government of planning to forge the signature of Justice Onnoghen on a resignation letter which it drafted on his behalf.