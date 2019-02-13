The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has accused the Federal Government of planning to forge the signature of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen on a resignation letter which it drafted on his behalf.

According to Vanguard, CUPP’s spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere said the plot was hatched allegedly at the residence of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

Ugochinyere also alleged that the meeting was attended by acting NJC chairman, Justice Abdullahi Rtd , NJC Executive Secretary Gambo Saleh , and Bayo Ojo.

Onnoghen, who was suspended by President Buhari on Friday, January 25, 2019, had debunked reports in the media that he had resigned.

Failed attempt

The CUPP also told newsmen in a statement that the attempt to pressure Onnoghen to resign on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, around 11:00 pm, failed.

The statement also alleged that the presidency then ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to abandon the petition it wrote on the suspended CJN and move in to arrest him.

Warrant of arrest

At the time of filing this report, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has reportedly ordered the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to arrest Justice Onnoghen.

CCT chairman, Justice Danladi Umar said the suspended CJN has to be brought to enter his plea.

In his ruling, Justice Umar directed the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, and other law enforcement agencies to arrest and produce Onnoghen before the tribunal during its next adjourned date of February 15, 2019.

CUPP calls on Nigerians

The CUPP spokesman has also called on Nigerians to keep vigil at the home of the suspended CJN to ensure that nothing happens to him.

Ugochinyere added that the government is trying to cover the mess it made by suspending Onnoghen.

The statement says: “We have learnt that the Presidency is asking that he resigns immediately or he is arrested ahead of the election.

“The opposition is armed with evidence of a failed attempt around 11pm Tuesday night to force the CJN to sign a draft resignation letter taken to him by a former Attorney-General Federation.

“The Senior Advocate of Nigeria was sent to threaten the CJN to avert a planned arrest and humiliation by signing his resignation as the President has directed that he must step down before the Saturday election for the acting CJN, Tanko Mohammed, to have his illegal appointments regularised before Saturday election.

“We have evidence of the meeting held at the Udi Hills luxury mansion at Aso Drive belonging to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, which he bought after the Abacha loot fraud.

“At the meeting, the strategy to force Justice Onnoghen to resign as directed by the Presidency was discussed starting with the emissary sent to the CJN by 11pm yesterday night to sign the draft resignation letter.

“The meeting has also resolved to forge the signature of the CJN and issue out a fake resignation letter for him and arrest him immediately.

“The plan is to keep him incommunicado to make it impossible for anybody to reach him to confirm if he was the one who signed it.

“The Presidency has lso directed the Chairman of the CCT, Danladi Umar, to issue a bench warrant against the CJN to pave way for the police to arrest him.

“The EFCC has also been directed to abandon the petition he sent to NJC and move in to arrest the CJN if he fails to resign today.

“The Presidency is desperate after realising that it has misfired in the method adopted in the offensive against the CJN and now feels the only way to come out of the log jam is to force the CJN to resign so that it can score a cheap point before the Saturday election and also perfect the swearing in of the impostor acting CJN.

“The fear that their post 2019 litigation moves will fail over the constitutional log jam on who is the head of the court is behind the reason the President wants the CJN to step down now “We therefore call on members of the public and the media to go and keep vigil at CJN house to avoid any harm being done to him.”

The CUPP had earlier accused the presidency of planning to force Justice Onnoghen to resign at gunpoint.