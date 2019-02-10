The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has reportedly leaked a resolution of the National Judicial Commission (NJC) on the case of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen was suspended by President Buhari on Friday, January 25, 2019 following allegations that he failed to declare his assets.

According to Daily Post, the CUPP alleged that the NJC has resolved to ask Onnoghen to retire on Monday, February 11, 2019.

The group’s spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere also said that the NJC has finalised plans to send Justice Tanko Mohammed’s name to Buhari so he can be confirmed as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Justice Mohammed was appointed by the President as the acting CJN following Onnoghen’s suspension.

According to Ugochinyere, “The Acting Chairman of the NJC Justice Umaru Abdullahi (Rtd) has already sealed a deal with the Presidency, has received the draft resolution and has already commenced his role of persuading members of the NJC to support the government and adopt the resolution.

“Justice Umaru Abdullahi who happens to come from Katsina State and was also a classmate of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Katsina Government Secondary School has reached certain understanding with the Presidency.

“Nigerians will recall that this same Umaru Abdullahi was one of the first Persons recruited by President Muhammadu Buhari to defend his controversial Certificate sage by claiming that Buhari wrote the WAEC exam.

“The members of the NJC who have refused to be compromised have been promised that they will face the government music. At least couple of the NJC members has been told that they can only say NO if they are sure nothing can be found on them otherwise they should comply.

“Justice Umaru Abdullahi is completely compromised and should step aside for compromising the meeting and decisions of the NJC and receiving a draft copy of resolution from the Presidential Villa.

“The precedent of the decision of the NJC as was used in the case of Abia State has been excused and Justice Tanko Mohammed absolved of any collaboration with the Executive to violate the constitution.

“The bridge of the NJC and the entire judiciary is at the brink of falling. We shall continue to do all within the ambits of the law to defend our constitutional democracy and we must not wary.”

The CUPP had earlier accused the presidency of planning to force Justice Onnoghen to resign at gunpoint.