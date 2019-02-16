The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has alleged that the head of the collation center committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Amina Zakari helped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to influence the postponement of the general elections.

In the early hours of Saturday, February 16, 2019, INEC, after an emergency meeting announced that the elections have been postponed.

According to Daily Post, the group alleged that the Air Force pilots flying the planes used to move INEC sensitive materials were called to return to base mid-air.

Its spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere also said that the President Buhari is showing that he is scared of defeat.

CUPP’s statement reads: “You are pained because you didn’t get staggered election which was why your government security forces sabotaged election materials distribution”, the statement reads.

“Your Air Force called off pilots midair into distribution. Your Central Bank locked strong rooms midway into distribution of electoral materials, your security forces aided bandits to steal supplied materials.

“You used Amina Zakari to compromise about eight Federal Commissioners to support you plan to conduct staggered election. Your security forces looked the other way while your supporters burnt INEC offices and card readers.

“Despite the mayhem your government and security forces unleashed on INEC, you wanted the election to hold with only 50 percent state ready and thinking that INEC will give you staggered election.

ALSO READ: Election Postponement: INEC chairman holds world press conference

“Though, INEC failed Nigerians, the commission disappointed you more by refusing staggered election and you shamelessly issued a statement blaming them after you set the nation on the path of fire and bloodshed by sabotaging distribution.

“Bow your head in shame, Mr. President. We shall meet you again on Saturday, February 23, 2019.”

CUPP hails INEC

The group also hailed the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu for taking the bold decision to postpone the elections.

The presidential and national assembly elections will now hold on February 23, 2019 instead of February 16, 2019.

Governorship elections earlier slated for March 2, 2019 will now hold on March 9, 2019.