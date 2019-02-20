The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has alleged that the Nigerian Army has been instructed to kidnap leaders of the opposition in Rivers state before the elections on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

The group also said President Buhari has also instructed the soldiers to help APC thugs write fake elections results and smuggle them into collation centers.

The allegations are contained in a statement issued to newsmen by CUPP’s spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere.

According to Daily Post, Ugochinyere said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ordered the Inspector General of Police to deploy commissioners who are loyal to the ruling party to some selected states.

“The President earlier in the week shamelessly bragged about how he gave authorization to his security to kill anyone who is caught ballot snatching, whereas it’s a ploy by him and his immoral security agents to kill innocent Rivers people who will resist their rigging plan under the guise of tagging them ballot snatchers.

“We have credible intelligence that the Army leadership acting on Buhari’s instruction were told to aid APC thugs to write fake results and smuggle into collation centre.

“The Opposition also have it in good authority that the army is planning to abduct Opposition Leaders in Rivers on Friday night, seal off all local government collation to allow only APC agents switch result and thereby reducing Opposition’s votes.

“We wish to let the army know that if they plan to compromise Rivers election and write fake result, it will be deemed as an invitation to Anarchy, and the Opposition will not for any reason accept any election rigging nor tolerate an intimidation of any sort from them.

“We urge our citizens not to fear, this is the final battle, do not be discouraged, this government has shown you what they are made of, it’s time for you to show them that the voices of the people matter by voting them out on Saturday and get Nigeria working again.

ALSO READ: CUPP dares INEC, asks members to continue campaign for Atiku

“We call on President Buhari to stop his pretentious lifestyle and call off his thugs, retract his statements and desist from further trying to incite violence for the good of the nation.

“We challenge him to engage the opposition consensus candidate, Atiku Abubakar in a free and fair contest and simply concede to defeat when he loses,” he added.

CUPP also accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of monitoring phone calls of opposition members.