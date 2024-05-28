ADVERTISEMENT
Cross River Assembly reinstates recently impeached Speaker Anyambem

The members alleged that the speaker indulged in arbitrary expenditures in contravention of Section 9(1) of the state’s Legislative Funds Management Law, 2021.

During the assembly’s sitting on Tuesday, Cyril Omini, representing the Yakurr I constituency, moved a motion passing a vote of confidence on the speaker, which was supported by Kingsley Ntui, representing the Etung constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 17 out of the 25 members of the assembly signed the notice to impeach the speaker.

NAN further reports that Gov. Bassey Otu, on Monday, announced that he has brokered peace in the state assembly. Otu, who announced in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gil, said that normalcy had returned in the house.

“I had a closed-door meeting with all the twenty-five members of the assembly on Sunday night.

"They all unambiguously agreed to restore normalcy and maintain the status quo with Elvert Ayambem remaining as their speaker, the statement read in parts."

Also, in a statement in Calabar on Monday, Ayambem had commended Otu for wading into the recent crisis in the assembly.

In the statement signed by his Media Aide, Mathew Okache, the speaker commended Otu for showing extraordinary leadership prowess in the face of the challenge

“I pledge my cooperation and commitment towards the growth and progress of both the assembly and the state as a whole,” the statement read.

