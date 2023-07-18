ADVERTISEMENT
'Creating a system where citizens flourish, making Gombe a model remains my vision' – Gov. Yahaya

News Agency Of Nigeria
Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Premium Times)
The governor further stated that his administration is working to harness the collective wisdom and expertise of the state’s most exceptional citizens, who have consistently demonstrated outstanding accomplishments across diverse fields of human endeavours.

Yahaya, who stated this in Gombe while inaugurating the state’s Advisory Council in Gombe, said it was in view of that his administration conceived a comprehensive 10-year development plan known as DEVAGOM.

He said that the formation of the council showed his administration’s commitment to collaborate with citizens of the state and other critical stakeholders in developing the state.

I believe we can embark on a transformative journey to turn challenges into opportunities and provide effective solutions to the problems facing Gombe State.

“By fostering an environment that nurtures innovation and embraces diversity, we will create a thriving ecosystem where every citizen can flourish.

“Upholding the principles of equity and justice, we will ensure that Gombe State stands as an exemplary model for the entire nation.

“Together, let us forge ahead, guided by our collective vision, to build a state that not only meets the needs of its people but also inspires and sets new benchmarks for progress and prosperity.

According to him, the council holds a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the state, saying: “You, as trusted members, will serve as the driving force behind our shared vision.

“Your invaluable recommendations and insights will shape the formulation of impactful policies, transformative initiatives, and progressive programmes that are essential for fostering inclusive development, sustainable peace, robust economic growth and long-term prosperity.

“Through your guidance, we will chart a course towards a future that uplifts every citizen and ensures a thriving and harmonious Gombe state for generations yet unborn”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Honorary Advisory Council has nine members with Prof. Idris Mohammed as the Chairman and Dr Muazu Shehu as Secretary.

NAN also reports that Prof. Abubakar Njodi was sworn-in as the Secretary to the State Government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

