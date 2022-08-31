Court fixes date to hear Wike's suit against PDP, Atiku

The motion was granted after it was not opposed by lawyer to the plaintiffs, Wilfred Okoi.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prince Michael Ekamon and Governor Wike are 1st and 2nd plaintiffs respectively in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022 dated and filed on June 3.

While the PDP is the 1st defendant, the Independents National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tambuwal and Atiku are 2nd to 4th defendants respectively in the suit.

Okoi told the court that he had been served with a counter affidavit by PDP, Tambuwal and Atiku.

Wike, in the suit, sought among other prayers, the court’s pronouncement declaring him the PDP’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

NAN reports that Wike came second behind Atiku in the party’s presidential primary election held in May.

Tambuwal, who was also a presidential aspirant, stepped down for Atiku at the last minute.