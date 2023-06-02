The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court admits Obi's exhibits of 6 states in evidence against Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani subsequently adjourned further hearing of the petition until June 5.

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

The petitioners on Thursday, tendered exhibits in six states including Rivers, Benue, Cross River, Niger, Osun and Ekiti states.

At Friday’s proceedings, the petitioners tendered exhibits in six other states including Adamawa

Bayelsa, Oyo, Edo, Lagos and Akwa Ibom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibits were certified true copies of Forms EC8A used in the presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the petitioners presented forms EC8A for 21 local government areas of Adamawa and eight local government areas of Bayelsa.

Others are 31 local government areas of Oyo, 18 local government areas of Edo, 20 local government areas of Lagos state and 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom.

Counsel to all the respondents in the petition objected to the documents being admitted in evidence but withheld their reasons until their final addresses.

Peter Afoba, SAN, who handled Friday’s proceedings on behalf of Obi and the Labour Party thereafter prayed the court for an adjournment having exhausted all the documents they had to tender for the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afoba prayed the court to deem all the admitted documents as been read but all the respondents refused to give their consent to the request on the grounds that they had objected to the documents being admitted in evidence.

The court chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani subsequently adjourned further hearing of the petition until June 5.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court admits Obi's exhibits of 6 states in evidence against Tinubu

Court admits Obi's exhibits of 6 states in evidence against Tinubu

Court remands 15 suspects in Enugu for alleged IPOB membership

Court remands 15 suspects in Enugu for alleged IPOB membership

Enugu tribunal adjourns sitting in Mbah's alleged NYSC certificate forgery trial

Enugu tribunal adjourns sitting in Mbah's alleged NYSC certificate forgery trial

We won’t fix petrol prices again – NMDPRA

We won’t fix petrol prices again – NMDPRA

Stop dragging Tinubu’s name to Senate Presidency race, Group tells Ndume

Stop dragging Tinubu’s name to Senate Presidency race, Group tells Ndume

APC governors meet Tinubu, support decision to remove subsidy

APC governors meet Tinubu, support decision to remove subsidy

Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, Ibori in Aso Rock

Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, Ibori in Aso Rock

I will prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, says Tinubu

I will prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, says Tinubu

PDP, Odii to call 60 witnesses against Gov. Nwifuru’s victory

PDP, Odii to call 60 witnesses against Gov. Nwifuru’s victory

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: No more fuel subsidy - President Tinubu

Why President Tinubu removed fuel subsidy

Fuel Subsidy: Why Tinubu had no other option [Editor's Opinion]

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and VP-elect Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

Victory for Tinubu, Shettima as Court rejects PDP's call for disqualification

Bola Tinubu (in blue) surrounded by a crowd of supporters

5 problems Nigerians expect Tinubu to solve in the first 100 days