Councillors suspend Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of funds diversion

Bayo Wahab

The LG boss had recently accused Governor Abiodun of withholding federal government allocations meant for LGAs within the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and the Chairman of the LGA, Wale Adedayo. [Punch]
Adedayo was suspended for three months on allegations of maladministration and financial mismanagement.

Confirming the development to ThePunch, the LG boss said policemen bombarded the LGA secretariat alongside some thugs on Thursday morning.

“It might be true. Policemen bombarded the office along with thugs this morning,” he told the newspaper.

