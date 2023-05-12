Council chairman in Taraba released from abduction

Manja, who had been held hostage since last Sunday, was confirmed to have regained his freedom on Thursday, May 12, 2023.

The council boss, who was kidnapped along Wukari/Takum road, had been unreachable during the period of his abduction. It remains unclear whether or not a ransom was paid for his release.

Pius Bulus Gauva, the leader of the Local Government Legislative Council, confirmed the chairman's release, expressing his delight that their principal had finally regained his freedom. Gauva praised God, the state government, and security operatives, but could not confirm if a ransom had been paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The personal assistant to the chairman, Benjamin Obadiah, also confirmed Manja's release, stating that he regained his freedom on the night of his release.

The state police command corroborated the news, revealing that his release was made possible by a joint operation with sister agencies, including the military.