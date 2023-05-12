The sports category has moved to a new website.
Council chairman in Taraba released from abduction

Ima Elijah

The state police command revealed that his release was made possible by a joint operation with sister agencies, including the military.

Boyi Manja [AIT]
Boyi Manja [AIT]

Manja, who had been held hostage since last Sunday, was confirmed to have regained his freedom on Thursday, May 12, 2023.

The council boss, who was kidnapped along Wukari/Takum road, had been unreachable during the period of his abduction. It remains unclear whether or not a ransom was paid for his release.

Pius Bulus Gauva, the leader of the Local Government Legislative Council, confirmed the chairman's release, expressing his delight that their principal had finally regained his freedom. Gauva praised God, the state government, and security operatives, but could not confirm if a ransom had been paid.

The personal assistant to the chairman, Benjamin Obadiah, also confirmed Manja's release, stating that he regained his freedom on the night of his release.

The state police command corroborated the news, revealing that his release was made possible by a joint operation with sister agencies, including the military.

Abdullahi Usman, the command spokesman, added that no ransom was paid and that the heat from the joint team forced Manja's abductors to set him free.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

