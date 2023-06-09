Clark wants Christian southerner to emerge as Senate President

He said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja on Friday.

Clark, also the leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) said that he was not bothered about zoning.

“I’m talking about equity, justice and fair play.

“All I’m saying is if the president and his vice are muslims and the chief justice of Nigeria is a muslim, then what we are saying is the president of the senate should be given to a southerner.

“A Christian southerner to show that this country is not being ruled by muslims alone.

“This is a very serious issue which must be considered by our most distinguished senators. All the senators, the 109 of them should put Nigerians first before their states, before their religion, before their ethnicity,” he said.

Clark added, “No Nigerian will accept a situation where he is a second class citizen, where he doesn’t know what is happening in his government.