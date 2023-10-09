Citizens protest across Nasarawa over removal of Governor Sule

The tribunal's ruling, delivered on Monday, October 2, 2023, when it annulled Governor Abdullahi Sule's election, declaring David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the rightful winner.

The judgment, reached through a split decision, cited compelling evidence presented by Ombugadu's legal team, proving electoral irregularities beyond a reasonable doubt.

In response, the APC supporters staged a solidarity march in Akwanga, brandishing banners bearing slogans such as "Akwanga people stand with the dissenting judgment" and "Sule is our governor." Their chants echoed through the streets, stating their staunch opposition to the tribunal's verdict. Slogans like "No to injustice" and "Tribunal must reverse its judgment" resonated in the air.

